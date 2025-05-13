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MPC's avatar
MPC
May 13, 2025

Justice Allison Riggs was FINALLY sworn in today for her full term on the NC Supreme Court around 10 this morning, by her fellow judge Anita Earls. WNC streamed the ceremony on their YouTube channel.

Now the fight to keep Justice Earls on the court next year begins.

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Paleo
May 13, 2025

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka is showcasing a new internal poll that went into the field following his arrest outside an immigration detention facility that puts him within four percentage points of the leading candidate in the race for Democratic gubernatorial nomination, Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-Montclair).

The brushfire poll shows Sherrill leading Baraka, 20.7% to 16.5%, with Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop in the third with 12.9%.

They’re followed by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-Tenafly) with 7.3%, New Jersey Education Association President Sean Spiller with 7.1%, and former Senate President Steve Sweeney with 5.1%.

https://newjerseyglobe.com/governor/baraka-internal-poll-puts-him-4-points-behind-sherrill/

This is actually a bigger lead for Sherrill than she had in Baraka's March internal. Both have improved their numbers.

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