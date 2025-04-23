The Downballot

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ian silverii's avatar
ian silverii
Apr 24, 2025

This is extremely useful, any chance you could add the 2024 congressional margin in a column? That way we could easily see candidate over/underperformance relative to the top of the ticket and that would be very interesting!

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Jeff C's avatar
Jeff C
Apr 23, 2025

Yikes, I see only 19 districts where Harris did any better than Biden.

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