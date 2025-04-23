Below are The Downballot's calculations of the presidential election results for the 2024 election according to the congressional district lines that will be used in 2026. The results are also visualized in the map at the top of this post.

These calculations reflect all new maps adopted prior to the 2026 midterms.

Links to data for earlier elections may be found beneath the table below.

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Note: "Margin" reflects the Democratic vote share minus the Republican vote share.

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Click the link above reading "+ Show 375 more" to view the complete table.

You may also access the table above in spreadsheet format. For exact vote totals for each district, click here.

You can find links to detailed calculations for each state, including breakdowns by county, in this database.

Historical Data

Data for earlier presidential elections may be found below:

Data comparing presidential results for the districts used both before and after decennial redistricting may be found below:

2020 results according to the district lines used in 2020 and 2022.

2008 results according to the district lines used in 2010 and 2012.

Note that these calculations do not include write-in candidates except in rare cases where write-in tallies were unusually high.

For a complete statement of the methodology used to calculate these results, as well as links to the raw election data underlying them, click here.

For access to our detailed county-level calculations, check out our complete data collection.

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