The Downballot

The Downballot

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KKzoo's avatar
KKzoo
23m

Good morning Downballoters – here we go!

A quote Kos gives from T’s laughable Reflecting Pool speech makes me hopeful that the Republicans won’t be contesting their losses. Kos quotes from a Fact Post post:

‘Trump seems resigned to losing the midterms: "For some reason, the sitting president doesn't win the midterms. But we gave this a very strong shot."’

https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2026/11/2/800121557/elections/trump-concedes-midterms-before-polls-open/

I’ll be a poll observer at a local university today.

Fingers crossed for a great wave without blowback – and here’s to Kentucky 6!

I'll be joining the livestream at 6:45. Thanks Downballot for all your informative work. It keeps me so well informed.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Downballot, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture