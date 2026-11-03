Leading Off
Election Night
Election Day is finally here, and The Downballot is covering everything you need to know!
Join us and our friends at Strength In Numbers for our election night livestream starting at 6:45 PM ET and going until the wee hours. You can watch on Substack Live or on YouTube.
Click below to set a calendar reminder, which includes a link to watch our stream:
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Our livestream is free to all and will be presented without commercial interruptions. However, paid subscribers to either publication can ask questions in the Substack Live chat!
You can also follow us on BlueSky for blow-by-blow coverage of the returns.
And we invite you to join our private Discord server for The Downballot community, where you can chat about the results all night with fellow election nerds.
To access our server, you just need to upgrade to a paid subscription. Once you do so, you’ll receive an email with instructions on how to join our Discord.
We also have a number of resources that you’ll find helpful for making sense of the midterms:
Our beloved map of poll closing times, sponsored by EDF Action Votes, as shown at the top of this post. We have versions for every U.S. time zone and several more. Share it, save it to your desktop, and print it out and hang it up!
Our guides to the top elections for secretary of state, state supreme courts, ballot measures affecting voting rights, races that will impact redistricting, and state governments that could implement a national popular vote for president.
Our hour-by-hour guide to election night that we shared on our last podcast.
And our tracker for every important contest on Tuesday, which we’ll update whenever races are called—and until the very last race is called, whenever that may be.
Finally, if you haven’t submitted your guesses for our annual election prediction contest, you still have time! You can enter your picks until 5 PM ET—an hour before the first polls start to close. Just click here for instructions and the chance to win incredibly tasty babka.
We look forward to seeing you tonight, wherever that may be!
A message from our sponsor, Substack:
Follow the midterms right here on Substack for commentary and analysis from outlets like Strength In Numbers, the Almanac of American Politics, Sabato’s Crystal Ball, and, of course, The Downballot!
Poll Pile
All polls must comply with The Downballot’s requirements.
FL-Sen: Targoz Market Research:
Ashley Moody (R-inc): 52, Angie Nixon (D): 43.
Targoz, which has done work for conservative groups, tells The Downballot that this poll was not done for a client.
KS-Sen: Survey 160:
Adam Hamilton (D): 50, Roger Marshall (R-inc): 44.
Survey 160, a progressive firm, says it financed these polls.
ME-Sen: Survey 160:
Troy Jackson (D): 50, Susan Collins (R-inc): 47.
MN-Sen: Survey 160:
Peggy Flanagan (D): 52, Michele Tafoya (R): 43.
NE-Sen: GrayHouse:
Pete Ricketts (R-inc): 50, Dan Osborn (I): 46, all others 1% or less.
GrayHouse, a Republican firm, says this poll was not done for a client.
NH-Sen: National Public Affairs for God, Family, & Country PAC (pro-GOP):
Chris Pappas (D): 51, John Sununu (R): 45, Edmond Laplante (Constitution Party): 2.
OH-Sen: Survey 160:
Sherrod Brown (D): 50, Jon Husted (R-inc): 46.
SC-Sen: Resonance Media:
Annie Andrews (D): 46, Darline Graham (R-inc): 45.
Resonance, a Republican firm, did not say whether it conducted this poll for a client.
FL-Gov: Targoz:
Byron Donalds (R): 50, David Jolly (D): 43.
KS-Gov: Survey 160:
Cindy Holscher (D): 49, Ty Masterson (R): 48.
ME-Gov: Survey 160:
Hannah Pingree (D): 53, Bobby Charles (R): 41.
The poll did not include independent Rick Bennett.
MN-Gov: Survey 160:
Amy Klobuchar (D): 53, Lisa Demuth (R): 43.
NH-Gov: NPA:
Kelly Ayotte (R-inc): 52, Cinde Warmington (D): 43, Stephen Villee (L): 3.
OH-Gov: Survey 160:
Amy Acton (D): 51, Vivek Ramaswamy (R): 44.
SC-Gov: Resonance:
Alan Wilson (R): 51, Jermaine Johnson (D): 42.
CA-07: University of Southern California:
Doris Matsui (D-inc): 41, Mai Vang (D): 36.
FL-AG: Targoz:
James Uthmeier (R-inc): 49, Jose Javier Rodriguez (D): 46.
FL Chief Financial Officer: Targoz:
Blaise Ingoglia (R-inc): 50, Annette Taddeo (D): 41.
FL Agriculture Commissioner: Targoz:
Wilton Simpson (R-inc): 51, Joey Mendoza Atkins (D): 43.
Good morning Downballoters – here we go!
A quote Kos gives from T’s laughable Reflecting Pool speech makes me hopeful that the Republicans won’t be contesting their losses. Kos quotes from a Fact Post post:
‘Trump seems resigned to losing the midterms: "For some reason, the sitting president doesn't win the midterms. But we gave this a very strong shot."’
https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2026/11/2/800121557/elections/trump-concedes-midterms-before-polls-open/
I’ll be a poll observer at a local university today.
Fingers crossed for a great wave without blowback – and here’s to Kentucky 6!
I'll be joining the livestream at 6:45. Thanks Downballot for all your informative work. It keeps me so well informed.