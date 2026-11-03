Leading Off

Election Night

Election Day is finally here, and The Downballot is covering everything you need to know!

Join us and our friends at Strength In Numbers for our election night livestream starting at 6:45 PM ET and going until the wee hours. You can watch on Substack Live or on YouTube.

Click below to set a calendar reminder, which includes a link to watch our stream:

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Our livestream is free to all and will be presented without commercial interruptions. However, paid subscribers to either publication can ask questions in the Substack Live chat!

You can also follow us on BlueSky for blow-by-blow coverage of the returns.

And we invite you to join our private Discord server for The Downballot community, where you can chat about the results all night with fellow election nerds.

To access our server, you just need to upgrade to a paid subscription. Once you do so, you’ll receive an email with instructions on how to join our Discord.

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We also have a number of resources that you’ll find helpful for making sense of the midterms:

Finally, if you haven’t submitted your guesses for our annual election prediction contest, you still have time! You can enter your picks until 5 PM ET—an hour before the first polls start to close. Just click here for instructions and the chance to win incredibly tasty babka.

We look forward to seeing you tonight, wherever that may be!

A message from our sponsor, Substack:

Follow the midterms right here on Substack for commentary and analysis from outlets like Strength In Numbers, the Almanac of American Politics, Sabato’s Crystal Ball, and, of course, The Downballot!

Poll Pile

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