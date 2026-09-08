The Downballot

The Downballot

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Cat Warren's avatar
Cat Warren
Sep 8

Very helpful and clear criteria. Another reason I love the Downballot.

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Marliss Desens's avatar
Marliss Desens
Sep 8Edited

Between Strength in Numbers and The Downballot, I now have parameters for judging polls. Thanks for the detailed explanation.

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