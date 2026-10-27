The Downballot is pleased to present the 2026 edition of our celebrated poll closing times map, sponsored by EDF Action Votes!

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This vividly colored map lets you know when to start checking returns in each state on election night. Some well-known users include Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama!

Note that all times on the above map are Eastern, not local. You can download jumbo-sized maps keyed to each U.S. time zone covering the 50 states below:

Hawaii | Alaska | Pacific | Mountain | Central | Eastern

If you use one of our maps, please send us a pic!

Keeping this map up-to-date for every election takes a lot of work! We have to triple-check poll closing times for all 50 states, and if anything’s changed, we have to update nearly a dozen different maps that cover all the key time zones. If you appreciate the effort we put into making this resource freely available to all, then we hope you’ll consider upgrading to a paid subscription to support our work.

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In addition, we’ve created versions for several other time zones, including for U.S. territories and those home to large numbers of Americans living abroad, particularly members of the armed forces:

Chamorro | Samoa | Atlantic | Berlin | Tokyo

We also have a version of the Eastern time zone map with each state’s closing time individually labeled, to aid those who are color-blind.

And come back on Nov. 3 at 6:45 PM ET to join us for our election night livestream with Strength In Numbers on Substack Live!

Just click below to add a reminder to your calendar:

Apple | Google | Office 365 | Outlook | Outlook.com | Yahoo

We also invite you to join The Downballot’s private Discord server to discuss the returns with fellow election nerds, available exclusively to paid subscribers. If you haven’t yet upgraded to a paid subscription, just click below. As soon as you do, you’ll receive an email with instructions on how to access our Discord.

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