The Downballot

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DanteTheDem's avatar
DanteTheDem
8h

As probably the only The Downballot subscriber in American Samoa, thanks a ton for making a poll closing time map just for me! (though Ill be sure to circulate it to my friends on insland)

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2 replies by David Nir and others
Annie Airplane's avatar
Annie Airplane
7h

This is so cool! Thank you!

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