Our hour-by-hour guide to election night 2026

Finally, Election Day is almost here! But with literally thousands of races on the docket, how will you make sense of election night? The supremely knowledgeable Jeff Singer, our managing editor, joins us for the last pre-election episode of The Downballot podcast to give us an hour-by-hour overview of the key contests to watch.

Jeff highlights a host of races that will tell us what kind of night Democrats are having and whether they’re on track to take control of Congress. Starting with Indiana and Kentucky, where the first polls close on Tuesday, he flags a pair of House elections on deep red turf where the margins are as important as the outcome. Making his way across the country with stops in Texas, Wisconsin, Kansas, and more, Jeff wraps up with Alaska, where a pivotal battle for the Senate could determine who wins the chamber.

And remember to join us live at 6:45 PM ET on Tuesday for our election night livestream with our partners at Strength In Numbers! Click below to save a reminder to your calendar:

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