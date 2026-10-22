What the hell is Ramaswamy thinking?

The most appalling ad of the midterms is also the most inexplicable. On this week’s episode of The Downballot podcast, co-hosts David Nir and David Beard rip Vivek Ramaswamy for trying to weaponize his opponent’s painful experience of sexual assault as a child in a new campaign commercial. But they also simply can’t believe Ramaswamy defended the ad after it leaked before even airing on TV and explain why it’s already causing grief for other Ohio Republicans.

The Davids also welcome back Lou Jacobson to discuss his new rankings of competitive legislative chambers just published at Sabato’s Crystal Ball. Jacobson dives into a whole host of battles, telling us why Democrats are favored to flip New Hampshire’s House even as its Senate favors the GOP; why GOP supermajorities are threatened in a number of states; and why the Pennsylvania Senate is such a huge prize for Democrats.

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