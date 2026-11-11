Scott Colom just won in Mississippi!

We once again went live for this week’s episode of The Downballot podcast, and boy are we glad we did! While we were in the middle of our livestream, Mississippi’s Senate race got called for Scott Colom, an epic upset that reinforces why Democrats need to reinvest in long-neglected areas—especially with Black voters.

Co-hosts David Nir and David Beard explain why Colom’s victory opens the door for Democrats in major races throughout the South that are coming up next year. They also dive into the shocking Democratic victory in North Carolina’s 3rd District, the purest example in ages of a dummymander—a gerrymander that backfires on the party that created it.

The Davids also took excellent questions from viewers during the livestream. If you’re a paid subscriber to The Downballot, you can participate in our Q&As whenever we go live. Just click to upgrade.

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