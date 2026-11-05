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The Downballot podcast live: Holy crap!

Can we make sense of Tuesday’s insanity? We’re gonna try!
David Nir's avatar
David Beard's avatar
David Nir and David Beard

So much is still unfolding from Tuesday’s extraordinary election—and our heads are still spinning—that we decided we had to do this week’s episode of The Downballot podcast live.

Co-hosts David Nir and David Beard discuss some of their top takeaways, foremost among them the intense motivation on the part of Black voters to send a message following the Supreme Court’s destruction of the Voting Rights Act. The Davids also check in on some of the biggest uncalled contests and explain exactly how Republican gerrymandering utterly failed to save the GOP.

You can subscribe to The Downballot podcast on your favorite podcast app by clicking right here.

If you enjoy listening to The Downballot podcast each week, we’d be extremely grateful if you’d consider becoming a paid subscriber to support our work.

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