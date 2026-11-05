The Downballot podcast live: Holy crap!

So much is still unfolding from Tuesday’s extraordinary election—and our heads are still spinning—that we decided we had to do this week’s episode of The Downballot podcast live.

Co-hosts David Nir and David Beard discuss some of their top takeaways, foremost among them the intense motivation on the part of Black voters to send a message following the Supreme Court’s destruction of the Voting Rights Act. The Davids also check in on some of the biggest uncalled contests and explain exactly how Republican gerrymandering utterly failed to save the GOP.

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