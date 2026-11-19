With Democrats closing in on 260 seats in the House—their most in more than 30 years—we have to ask: How did they do it? Two top officials from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Brooke Butler and Courtney Rice, join us on this week’s episode of The Downballot podcast to explain how Democrats sensed an opportunity in deep-red districts and went for it.

They tell us about:

The committee’s first-ever rural voter outreach program

Some of their favorite recruits of the cycle

How Democrats dealt with new GOP gerrymanders

Why corruption was such a devastating line of attack against Republicans

And much more.

Host David Nir and guest host Joe Sudbay also recap Mary Peltola’s victory in Alaska—the last Senate race to be called in the nation and the ninth flip overall for Democrats. David and Joe also look ahead to 2028: Multiple Republican senators are already on retirement watch, and special election season is about to get underway!

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