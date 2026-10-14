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Morning Digest: Republicans are sweating all five Texas seats they gerrymandered
Even deep-red districts that should've been automatic flips are drawing GOP spending
  David Nir and Jeff Singer
Morning Digest: The South Dakota GOP wants to roll back Medicaid expansion—and direct democracy
One amendment could shrink Medicaid eligibility. The other would make it harder to pass ballot initiatives.
  David Nir and Jeff Singer
House race polling also points to a big blue wave
Our new "named congressional ballot" aligns with other metrics predicting Democratic dominance
  Daniel Donner
Morning Digest: Democrats make late investment in race for Florida attorney general
Ron DeSantis’ hand-picked incumbent remains embroiled in the "Hope Florida" scandal
  David Nir and Jeff Singer
Weekly open thread
What races are you interested in?
  James Lambert
How voters across the country can block MAGA judges from joining state supreme courts
Our new guide details all the key races for top courts happening next month
  Stephen Wolf
Morning Digest: Why Democrats think this is the year they can beat Kris Kobach—again
Kansas’ far-right attorney general faces a rematch with an opponent who nearly ousted him last time
  David Nir and Jeff Singer
Morning Digest: The House battleground has moved deep into Trump turf
We look at three longtime GOP districts that are seeing heavy spending
  David Nir and Jeff Singer
The Senate battlefield is exploding
And we get deep into critical local elections with Eric Ming of SLEA
  David Nir and David Beard
59:14
Morning Digest: New spending shows Senate battlefield expanding into the Deep South
Republicans want "insurance" in South Carolina while Democrats are on offense in Mississippi
  David Nir and Jeff Singer
Morning Digest: The GOP is pouring millions into a Long Island race. Democrats seem unbothered.
Can Tom Suozzi survive Nassau County's swing to the right?
  David Nir and Jeff Singer
Morning Digest: Republicans abandon North Carolina—and race to rescue Kansas
And in Georgia, "It's about making the patient comfortable," says one GOP operative
  David Nir and Jeff Singer
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