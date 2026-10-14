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Morning Digest: Republicans are sweating all five Texas seats they gerrymandered
Even deep-red districts that should've been automatic flips are drawing GOP spending
11 hrs ago
•
David Nir
and
Jeff Singer
60
61
17
Morning Digest: The South Dakota GOP wants to roll back Medicaid expansion—and direct democracy
One amendment could shrink Medicaid eligibility. The other would make it harder to pass ballot initiatives.
Oct 13
•
David Nir
and
Jeff Singer
71
40
19
House race polling also points to a big blue wave
Our new "named congressional ballot" aligns with other metrics predicting Democratic dominance
Oct 12
•
Daniel Donner
149
14
22
Morning Digest: Democrats make late investment in race for Florida attorney general
Ron DeSantis’ hand-picked incumbent remains embroiled in the "Hope Florida" scandal
Oct 12
•
David Nir
and
Jeff Singer
71
53
13
Weekly open thread
What races are you interested in?
Oct 9
•
James Lambert
4
110
How voters across the country can block MAGA judges from joining state supreme courts
Our new guide details all the key races for top courts happening next month
Oct 9
•
Stephen Wolf
58
2
25
Morning Digest: Why Democrats think this is the year they can beat Kris Kobach—again
Kansas’ far-right attorney general faces a rematch with an opponent who nearly ousted him last time
Oct 9
•
David Nir
and
Jeff Singer
65
73
16
Morning Digest: The House battleground has moved deep into Trump turf
We look at three longtime GOP districts that are seeing heavy spending
Oct 8
•
David Nir
and
Jeff Singer
74
66
17
The Senate battlefield is exploding
And we get deep into critical local elections with Eric Ming of SLEA
Oct 8
•
David Nir
and
David Beard
10
1
59:14
Morning Digest: New spending shows Senate battlefield expanding into the Deep South
Republicans want "insurance" in South Carolina while Democrats are on offense in Mississippi
Oct 7
•
David Nir
and
Jeff Singer
81
89
21
Morning Digest: The GOP is pouring millions into a Long Island race. Democrats seem unbothered.
Can Tom Suozzi survive Nassau County's swing to the right?
Oct 6
•
David Nir
and
Jeff Singer
67
94
13
Morning Digest: Republicans abandon North Carolina—and race to rescue Kansas
And in Georgia, "It's about making the patient comfortable," says one GOP operative
Oct 5
•
David Nir
and
Jeff Singer
88
91
21
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