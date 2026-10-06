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AnthonySF's avatar
AnthonySF
Oct 6

YouGov poll | 9/24-10/4 LV

US Senate Kansas 2026

🟦Adam Hamilton 48%

🟥Roger Marshall 45%

It's happening...

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RL Miller's avatar
RL Miller
Oct 6

Hey. Folk. This site is turning into Hopium With Numbers. Every day there's a new OMG poll. I want to believe, really I do. I'm afraid to trust, still scarred from Sara Gideon and so many more. Anyone else feeling this way?

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