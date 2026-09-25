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Marcus Graly's avatar
Marcus Graly
Sep 25

Hopefully Flippo's flippant fibs will flip the seat from Red to Blue.

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Paleo's avatar
Paleo
Sep 25

Another Texas poll. Talarico up 5, Abbott up 4.

https://texaspublicopinionresearch.substack.com/p/new-poll-in-texas-general-election-662

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