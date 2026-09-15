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My Ramblings's avatar
My Ramblings
Sep 15

"'Michigan Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers will not attend a debate held by a local television station Tuesday over suspicions that the event’s moderator has ‘bias and favoritism’ toward his Democratic opponent, Abdul El-Sayed, Rogers’ campaign said in a news release,' the Washington Sun reports."

Sounds like a candidate who definitely isn't scared.

I don't blame him. El-Sayed vs Rogers in a debate is like a hydrogen bomb vs a coughing baby.

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JazElections's avatar
JazElections
Sep 15Edited

NC-1: House Majority PAC (Davis internal)

Don Davis (D-inc) 50%

Laurie Buckhout (R) 43%

Trump +11 in 2024

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