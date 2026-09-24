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Techno00's avatar
Techno00
Sep 24

AK-SEN:

So recently the New York Times put out a piece claiming Mary Peltola had a history of outbursts in her campaign:

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/09/23/us/politics/mary-peltola-alaska-senate-race.html

However, there has been blowback to this piece. I saw on Bluesky someone noted that the anecdotes almost exclusively date to the period after Peltola’s husband died in a plane crash, which likely would explain why Peltola would be in bad shape.

What has become of the New York Times?

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Paleo's avatar
Paleo
Sep 24

PA 7 and PA 10 Franklin & Marshall polls:

Brooks 45 MacKenzie 40

Stetson 47 Perry 44

https://www.wgal.com/article/pa-election-stelson-perry-shapiro-trump-poll/73836465

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