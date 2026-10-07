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brendan fka HoosierD42's avatar
brendan fka HoosierD42
7d

https://x.com/IAPolls2022/status/2107806503457702394

Greg Walker — the GOP state senator who voted against Trump’s redistricting push, declined a White House invite, then lost to a Trump-backed challenger — is endorsing Democrat Beau Bayh in Indiana’s SOS race, per @playbookdc

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AnthonySF's avatar
AnthonySF
7d

Another poll showing Don Davis up by ~10%:

Neighborhood Research and Media poll | 10/1-10/2, 5–6 LV

US House 2026 | North Carolina’s 1st congressional district (Trump +11 | 2024)

US House

🟦 Don Davis 51% (incumbent)

🟥 Laurie Buckhout 41%

US Senate

🟦 Roy Cooper 49%

🟥 Michael Whatley 41%

The Cooper number is a 19 (!) point shift left from 2024.. so he could be winning statewide by 16%!

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