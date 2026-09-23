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Paleo's avatar
Paleo
Sep 23

Texas Marist:

Talarico 50-44

Hinojosa 49-46

https://maristpoll.marist.edu/polls/2026-midterm-elections-in-texas-september-2026/

NY Gov Siena:

Hochul 50-41

https://sri.siena.edu/2026/09/23/siena-poll-of-likely-new-york-state-voters-hochul-50-blakeman-41/

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Mike Johnson
Sep 23

Crypto spending against Brown, even after he backed away from some of his 2024 criticism, and in a year when the public has turned heavily against Crypto/AI/Data Centers, should signal to Democrats that there is little upside or gain from trying to compromise with this industry.

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