Twenty-three years is a long time in any human lifetime. On the internet, it’s practically an eternity.

On this day in 2003, as a first-year law student, I fired up a brand-new blog that—little did I know—would change my life and touch many others. That site eventually became the one you’re reading right now: The Downballot.

And to celebrate our 23rd anniversary, we’re offering a special sale of 23% off our normal subscription rate. That’s just $7 a month instead of our usual $9, or an even cheaper $58 per year, compared to our standard $75. Just click below to take advantage of this sale, which will only last one week!

Subscribe for 23% off!

As a paid subscriber, you’ll gain access to a wide range of perks, including:

Paywalled special reports on topics like redistricting, special elections, election predictors, and more

Our comment boards and our private Discord server, where you can kibitz about elections with fellow community members and The Downballot team

Free subscriptions to other awesome sites, like Taegan Goddard’s Political Wire and G. Elliott Morris’ Strength In Numbers

You’ll also help ensure that The Downballot can keep providing honest, comprehensive coverage of critical elections that most sites overlook. Today, that’s more important than ever.

We live in a time when small news outlets keep collapsing, while media conglomerates consolidate their grip at the top. It’s become harder than ever to trust what the press is telling you. On top of that, far too many journalists treat elections as a consequence-free game.

We reject that nihilism. Democracy matters, and we’re not afraid to call out attacks on our republic. At the same time, we don’t play partisan favorites. Whether the news is good or bad for one party or the other, we will say so—no punches pulled.

Over the years, countless folks have told me how much smarter The Downballot has made them. I can’t express how gratifying that is, which is why it’s my mission to reach as many people as we can for as long as we can.

That’s the key reason why we’ve kept our flagship Morning Digest newsletter paywall-free—so that people can read it regardless of their ability to pay. But to keep doing that, and to keep bringing you the peerless content you won’t find anywhere else, we need the support of folks who are in a financial position to lend a hand.

As I said, 23 years is an exceedingly long time in internet years, but it’s my hope we can continue our mission for at least that long, if not much longer. I’d therefore be honored if you choose to take advantage of our special anniversary offer of 23% off our regular rates this week.

Upgrade for 23% off this week!

I encourage you to act now, as our sale ends on Sunday.

Thank you so much,

David Nir, Publisher