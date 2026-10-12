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Joel Rosenfield's avatar
Joel Rosenfield
2d

I hear a lot of complaints about how Dems gained 41 seats in 2018 and there's very little chance to gain that many seats in 2026.

I feel like these people don't realize that Dems were coming from 194 seats in 2016 to 235 in 2018.

Dems won 210 seats in 2024. Most modelers see Dems likely to win 235 or more seats in 2026. Even after mid-decade gerrymandering.

Democrats getting significantly more seats than 235 would surpass the 2018 House wave.

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Russell Owens's avatar
Russell Owens
2d

Excellent analysis. Between The Downballot, SIN and 50+1 there is so much high quality data and analysis. We will of course have to wait and see the election results, but things look good for the Democrats at present.

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