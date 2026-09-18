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Paleo
Sep 18Edited

Kansas Emerson:

Hamilton 45 Marshall 43 Graham (L) 4

Masterson 51 Holscher 44

https://emersoncollegepolling.com/kansas-2026/

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Paleo
Sep 18

Insider Advantage (R leaning)

Pappas 48-40

Cooper 48, Whatley 43

El Sayed 47, Rogers 45

https://insideradvantage.com/insideradvantage-national-u-s-senate-surveys-n-c-cooper-48-whatley-43-mi-elsayed-47-rogers-45-nh-pappas-48-sununu-40/

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