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Paleo
6d

Florida St. Pete poll:

Donalds and Jolly 45-45

Moody 47 Nixon 45

https://www.stpetepolls.org/files/StPetePolls_2026_State_Gov_October7_K7ZU3GA.pdf

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Paleo
6d

NEW Crystal Ball -- 4 House rating changes:

FL-25 Moskowitz Toss-up to Leans D

FL-22 Open Leans R to Toss-up

NE-2 Open Leans D to Likely D

WI-1 Steil Likely R to Leans R

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