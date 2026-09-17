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Paleo
Sep 17

Alaska:

Petola up 7

Kreiss-Tomkins up 10

https://www.aarp.org/pri/topics/voter-research/politics/2026-midterm-election-poll-alaska/

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Paleo
Sep 17Edited

FL 27: Salazar criticizes Trump on immigration in TV ad.

https://bsky.app/profile/robertscotthorton.bsky.social/post/3mvpriz2fms2w

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