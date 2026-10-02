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Techno00's avatar
Techno00
Oct 2

https://rollcall.com/2026/10/02/house-democrats-target-list-midterm-elections-2/

The DCCC has added 8 seats to their target list, some of which are Trump +20 seats. The full list:

- KS-2

- MI-1

- NC-13

- NJ-2

- OK-5

- TX-9

- VA-6

- WA-5

That seats as red as these are being targeted is a sign that either the Dems are too ambitious, or the GOP is facing a bloodbath, the likes of which we have not seen for some time.

Thoughts?

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JazElections's avatar
JazElections
Oct 2

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/10/01/nyregion/letitia-james-cornell-rape-prosecutor.html

NY-AG: Democratic Attorney General Letitia James, who is running for reelection, has a new case on her hands: the disastrous Cornell rape case, which has been at the top of just about everyone's minds in previous days. Gov. Kathy Hochul appointed James and dismissed Tompkins County DA Matthew Van Houten.

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