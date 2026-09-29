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ehstronghold's avatar
ehstronghold
Sep 29

AR-Gov

Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a generic boiler plate anti-moochers on welfare ad which enraged MAGA influencers such as Jack Posobiec and Will Chamberlain.

Why you asked? Well it's not because of the overarching message itself, but because Huckabee Sanders' ad showed a white guy playing video game instead of working as an example of a moocher which made MAGA influencers on Twitter mad that Huckabee Sanders would promote such an "anti-white" message despite the fact a majority of welfare recipients in Arkansas are white.

https://www.thebulwark.com/i/217998593/quick-hits

https://x.com/SarahHuckabee/status/2104535664079290746

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Paleo's avatar
Paleo
Sep 29

Ohio Marist poll:

Brown 51-43

Acton 50-44

https://maristpoll.marist.edu/polls/midterm-elections-in-ohio-september-2026/

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