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hilltopper
Sep 16

GA: Jon Ossoff has transferred more than $3.6 million into the Democratic Party of Georgia’s coordinated campaign to help Democrats up and down the ballot.

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Paleo
Sep 16Edited

Crystal Ball. 8 house rating changes all in Democrats' favor:

NJ 7: Tossup to lean D

IA 2 and MI 4: Lean R to tossup

CO 5: Likely to Lean R

AR 2, NV 2, NY 21 and OH 10: Safe to likely R

https://centerforpolitics.org/crystalball/seven-weeks-to-go-polling-not-getting-better-for-republicans-8-house-rating-changes/

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