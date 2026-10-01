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AnthonySF's avatar
AnthonySF
Oct 1

It’s rare you get high-quality independent house polls, and today we got three. All pointing to signs of a wave (especially Wittman):

Washington Post/Schar School poll | 9/23-9/28

US House 2026 | Virginia’s 5th congressional district (Trump +12 | 2024)

🟥John McGuire 51% (incumbent)

🟦Tom Perriello 45%

Virginia’s 1st congressional district (Trump +5 | 2024)

🟦Shannon Taylor 50%

🟥Rob Whittman 46% (incumbent)

Emerson NY17 POLL with @PIX11News, 9/27-29

🟦 Cait Conley (D) 48%

🟥 Mike Lawler (R-inc) 46%

7% undecided

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Paleo
Oct 1

Usually don't post internals, but this one's noteworthy:

TX 15: Pulido 54 De La Cruz 41

https://x.com/cjwarnke/status/2105646969775403226?s=20

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