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Paleo
Sep 30

New Marquette Law School Poll of Wisconsin finds that in the race for governor, Democrat David Crowley is supported by 49% of likely voters and Republican Tom Tiffany is supported by 46%, with 5% undecided.

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GenZfromPA
Sep 30

New Development in PA-01

Brian Fitzpatrick has paid a supporter, who was also at his wedding, to write inflammatory articles about Bob Harvie that the Fitzpatrick campaign has cited as sources in its negative ads against Bob. The Fitzpatrick supporter was also arrested for trafficking in protected turtles.

https://www.politico.com/news/2026/09/30/brian-fitzpatrick-attack-ads-01098450

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