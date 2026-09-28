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Jacob M.'s avatar
Jacob M.
Sep 28

TX-Lege: So on Friday I posted a link to a story about Lite Gov. Dan Patrick telling some supporters that some of the Republican state senators were in trouble according to polling (https://www.the-downballot.com/p/morning-digest-the-site-of-2018s/comment/345713592). The original article was behind a paywall, but a little more digging and I found someone who wrote about it from Capitol Inside: https://capitolinside.com/wave924x.html

I'm gonna kudos myself cause I nailed 2 of the 3 districts Patrick ended up mentioning: SD-5 and SD-2. I mentioned on Friday, SD-5 covers most of Williamson County (north of Austin) where Talarico is likely counting on a good turnout. SD-2 covers some of Dallas County.

Apparently Patrick mentioned SD-11, which was not on my radar because that district and area has been trending away from us. It covers southeast Harris County, Galveston County, and most of Brazoria County. The seat is open because the incumbent is running for attorney general.

And if you're interested, they also do a breakdown of the legislative races and where they think they are in terms of tossup, likely Dem, likely Rep, etc.: https://capitolinside.com/ranks26-general.html

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AnthonySF's avatar
AnthonySF
Sep 28

Two Iowa polls this weekend from GOP pollsters. Is this really happening? Almost too good to be true. I think Turek would be outright favored against Ernst.

——

Big Data Poll | 9/25 LV

🟦Josh Turek 46.5%

🟥Ashley Hinson 42.2%

🟨Thomas Laehn 4.6%

——

Insider Advantage polls | 9/22-9/23 LV

🟦Josh Turek 47.4%

🟥Ashley Hinson 45.7%

🟨Thomas Laehn 1.6%

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