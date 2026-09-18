Let’s try something a little different in this week’s open thread. I’d like to open the floor to ask: When (and how) did you first become a reader of The Downballot (or its predecessors, Daily Kos Elections and Swing State Project)?

For me, I became a daily SSP reader during its extensive coverage of the OH-02 special election in the summer of 2005, when Democrats nearly stole a dark red district from a complacent and unpopular GOP. How about you?

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