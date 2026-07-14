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JazElections's avatar
JazElections
Jul 14

https://www.reuters.com/world/new-york-becomes-first-state-impose-data-center-moratorium-2026-07-14/

New York is the first state to impose a data center moratorium, a hot button issue this election cycle.

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Mr. Rochester
Jul 14

MI-Sen: Gary Peters explains why he endorsed Stevens after initially staying neutral, saying it's critical Michigan has a "vetted" candidate. Everything he says was true a month ago, so I interpret this as he wanted to remain neutral so long as his preferred candidate was in the lead, but now that's not true, he's getting involved. For some reason, this really sticks in my craw and put a bad taste in my mouth.

https://x.com/adamwren/status/2077028997028880494

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