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Joel Rosenfield's avatar
Joel Rosenfield
Oct 4

Doesn't a massive media onslaught also have diminishing returns? Seeing ads 10 times a day vs once a day seems like it might not help the cause.

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the lurking ecologist's avatar
the lurking ecologist
Oct 4

Appreciate a Sunday special!

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