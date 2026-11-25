With Democrats sitting on a 14-point advantage in the House popular vote, winning Senate seats in Alaska, Kansas, Texas, South Carolina, and even Mississippi, and flipping control of a dozen state legislatures, November’s repudiation of the GOP feels like the most dramatic midterm election in many, many years. But how big was it really?

Simply put, the biggest. Ever.

A backlash wave election has multiple components. As with a wave at the beach, when we judge its size, we think about how far it washed up on shore, how high it loomed above the surface, and what damage it ended up doing.

First, there’s the strength of the wave: how high up the beach the wave can reach. The graph below shows the House popular vote margin going back to the birth of the Republican Party. Since 1858, there have been 20 elections where one party or the other has won by double digits. These are shown in yellow, with Democratic wins toward the top and Republican wins toward the bottom.

Double-digit victories are not common events. In fact, the last time Republicans experienced one was nearly 100 years ago. However, 2026 wasn’t the largest win in the House popular vote. It’s not even the largest Democratic win. So why would we say 2026 represents the biggest backlash?

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