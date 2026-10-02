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Hey everyone! Want to do a good deed for democracy today?
This weekend, please take a moment to help ProPublica leverage that YouTube algorithm by watching and liking this very intriguing video...they just put out a detailed video explaining the Susan Collins bribery scandal:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jqyiFFB7Kjg
For bonus points, share this video with a Maine voter.
For extra bonus points, post it on social media with the hashtag #Maine, #MESen, or #MEpolitics.
Let's help get the word out about how corrupt Susan Collins truly is. Godspeed!
Iowa Senate Poll By NYT/Siena (A+)
🟥 Ashley Hinson: 48% (=)
🟦 Josh Turek: 47% (+1)
9/24-10/1 | LV | (+/- vs June)
ALASKA SENATE POLL By NYT/Siena (A+)
🟦 Mary Peltola: 50% (+5)
🟥 Dan Sullivan (i): 43% (-4)
KANSAS POLL - Senate
🟦 Adam Hamilton: 45%
🟥 Roger Marshall (inc): 45%
🟨 David Graham: 2%
TEXAS SENATE POLL By NYT/Siena (A+)
🟦 James Talarico: 51% (+4)
🟥 Ken Paxton: 45% (-2)
OHIO SENATE POLL By NYT/Siena (A+)
🟦 Sherrod Brown: 49% (+2)
🟥 Jon Husted (i): 46% (-4)