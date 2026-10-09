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hilltopper's avatar
hilltopper
5d

Kansas Sen. It’s really in play. Really!

The Senate Majority PAC "is launching a $5 million statewide television ad blitz starting Saturday through Election Day” to support Adam Hamilton in the Kansas senate race. And, per AdImpact, the Republican Senate Leadership Fund has booked over $10 million in ads through Election Day to support Roger Marshall. https://www.politico.com/live-updates/2026/10/09/congress/dems-push-into-kansas-01114520

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GenZfromPA's avatar
GenZfromPA
3d

Global Strategy Group (Sponsored by Harvie):

https://globalstrategygroup.app.box.com/s/9kxpr0no8m2etapbmxedm9p9q9m61t6e

Harvie: 46% (+3)

Fitzpatrick: 46% (-1)

The dream is alive, especially after Dems finally stepped into the 1st district with funding, endorsements, and rallies with Shapiro and Jeffries.

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