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SCOTUS rejects the Missouri gerrymander. Again.
ME Sen: Jackson 46%-Collins 46%.
IA Sen: Turek 47%-Hinson 46%.
Both polls by Insider Advantage. 9/22-23; 1200 LVs; M/E 2.83%
https://insideradvantage.com/insideradvantage-senate-surveys-maine-collins-46-jackson-46-iowa-turek-47-hinson-46/