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JazElections's avatar
JazElections
Sep 25

SCOTUS rejects the Missouri gerrymander. Again.

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6 replies by David Nir and others
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hilltopper
Sep 26

ME Sen: Jackson 46%-Collins 46%.

IA Sen: Turek 47%-Hinson 46%.

Both polls by Insider Advantage. 9/22-23; 1200 LVs; M/E 2.83%

https://insideradvantage.com/insideradvantage-senate-surveys-maine-collins-46-jackson-46-iowa-turek-47-hinson-46/

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