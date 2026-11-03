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Mike Boland's avatar
Mike Boland
12h

Thank you- good job. Now it will be up to the Dems to save democracy by blocking Trump's extremism and be gin the massive number of investigations of the most corrupt administration in history!!! So far the blue states which should be leading the way on voting rights and access and leading the way on green energy are not showing much.

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Annie Airplane's avatar
Annie Airplane
1h

Okay, I am already addicted to this tool! So much for the work that I had intended to accomplish, I just keep refreshing and checking the tabs! Great job with the tool.

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