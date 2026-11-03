Welcome to The Downballot’s live results tracker for every important election across the country. Below you’ll find maps and tables covering a huge range of races, which we update as soon as each contest gets called.

You can also join our election night livestream on Substack Live starting at 6:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

For the best user experience, open this post on desktop.

To support our work, we’d be grateful if you’d consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

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Some helpful tips for using our tracker:

You can navigate to our maps and tables using the buttons at the top of the embed.

The “Home” tab shows you seat totals for Congress and other positions. From there, you can also navigate to tabs with more granular results.

We’ve noticed some intermittent problems loading the tables in Firefox. You can try refreshing the page or using another browser.

Modules do not refresh while you are viewing them. If you switch from one module to another, however, the first module will update when you switch back.

Hovering over a legend category in a map highlights all races in that category.

The tables are searchable. For instance, entering “NC-” in the search bar for the House table will bring up all races in North Carolina.

Tables can be sorted by any column. Just click on the column title.

The House table includes demographic data for each district. You may need to scroll horizontally to see it all.

There’s a short lag between when we enter new data and when each module updates, which may briefly result in conflicting numbers in different modules.

Share and enjoy!

For details on our live election night coverage and the rest of The Downballot’s resources, check out our complete guide.