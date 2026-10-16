Texas Democrat James Talarico (right) was the top fundraiser among all candidates for Congress in the third quarter of 2026. (Credit: James Talarico Facebook)

Quarterly fundraising reports for congressional candidates covering the period from July 1 to Sept. 30 were due at the Federal Election Commission on Oct. 15 by midnight ET.

Below are our charts of fundraising data for every Democrat and Republican on the Nov. 3 ballot for the House and Senate, as well as select third-party candidates, as reported to the FEC. All numbers are in thousands.

To see each chart in full, click on the bottom where it reads “+ Show ___ more.” Note that you may need to scroll horizontally to see some columns. An explanation of each column can be found below the charts.