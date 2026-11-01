The Downballot and Strength In Numbers are delighted to invite you to join us for our live coverage of the midterm election results on Tuesday night!

Starting at 6:45 PM ET—and going as late as we possibly can—analysts from both sites, along with several of our smartest colleagues, will keep you informed about races for Senate, House, governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state legislatures, and state supreme courts, plus ballot measures and much, much more.

We’ll be streaming on Substack Live and on YouTube—without any commercial interruptions.

Click below to save a reminder to your calendar:

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Throughout the night, you’ll hear from a rotating ensemble that includes:

David Nir, publisher of The Downballot

G. Elliott Morris, publisher of Strength in Numbers

David Beard, co-host of The Downballot podcast

Joe Sudbay, host of State of the States on SiriusXM Progress

Matt Booker, pollster at Change Research

Mary Radcliffe, head of research at FiftyPlusOne

And if you’re a paid subscriber to either The Downballot or Strength In Numbers, you can ask us questions on Substack that we’ll answer live!

Upgrade to paid at The Downballot

Upgrade to paid at Strength In Numbers

We’re very excited for Tuesday, and we can’t wait to have you join us!