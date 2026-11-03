One of the best perks we offer to paid subscribers is the opportunity to join The Downballot’s private Discord server—the nerdiest and friendliest place to discuss elections anywhere on the internet.

If you’re not familiar with Discord, think of it like a group of chatrooms, with different rooms (or “channels”) for different topics: downballot elections, general political chatter, international news, sports, and more. If you’ve ever used Slack, it’s very similar, but even if not, it’s easy to get the hang of.

And of course, we have a dedicated channel for following the returns on election night, which is where everyone will be gathering tonight.

The most important thing to know, though, is that access is strictly limited to folks with paid subscriptions. That means it’s a chill, polite, and very funny hangout—and one we moderate carefully to make sure it stays that way.

If you’d like to join in on the fun, just upgrade today. As soon as you do, you’ll get an automated email with instructions on how to access our Discord server.

Upgrade to join The Downballot's Discord

You can log on to our Discord on the web, but their free app makes it even easier. You can find versions for both desktop and mobile here.

We look forward to seeing you tonight!

David & The Downballot team

P.S. You’ll also want to tune in to our election night livestream starting at 6:45 PM ET! Click below to save a reminder to your calendar, which includes a link to watch:

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